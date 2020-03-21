Castleark Management LLC Purchases 16,730 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.31% of Brooks Automation worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.