Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 279.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $427.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

