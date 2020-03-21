Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.49% of Callaway Golf worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 199.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $7,803,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

