Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,370 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TransUnion worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

