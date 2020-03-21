Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $24,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.