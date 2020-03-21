Castleark Management LLC Sells 10,058 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $80.64 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 244.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

