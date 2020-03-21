Castleark Management LLC Sells 111,910 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

