Castleark Management LLC Sells 135,875 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,875 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NeoGenomics worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NEO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.91 and a beta of 1.09.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

