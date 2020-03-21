Castleark Management LLC Sells 21,306 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH opened at $41.63 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

