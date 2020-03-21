Castleark Management LLC Sells 33,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,463 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OneMain worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

