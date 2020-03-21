Castleark Management LLC Sells 35,166 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

