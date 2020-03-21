Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,491,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,559,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $201.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.39 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

