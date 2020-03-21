Castleark Management LLC Sells 44,290 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,290 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Mongodb worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.