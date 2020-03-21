Castleark Management LLC Sells 51,653 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,653 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $20,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $100,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,832 shares of company stock valued at $50,901,963. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

