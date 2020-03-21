Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

