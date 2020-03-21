Castleark Management LLC Sells 9,386 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Aaron’s worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

