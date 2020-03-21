Castleark Management LLC Takes $10.09 Million Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $169.67 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

