Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.36% of Lithia Motors worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,434,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $65.70 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

