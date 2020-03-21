Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104,910 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.