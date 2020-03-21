Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 1.23% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,599,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,714,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,995,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40.

