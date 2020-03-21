Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.