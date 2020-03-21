Catex Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,405.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $100,324.60 and approximately $5,405.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.