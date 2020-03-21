Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $11,035.13 and $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

