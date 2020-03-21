CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

