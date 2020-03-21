Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

