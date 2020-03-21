Celer Network Trading Up 8.8% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

