Centauri 1-Day Volume Tops $43.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $20,374.60 and approximately $43.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.04361430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038468 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

