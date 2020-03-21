Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,865,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 141,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 8,462,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,290. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

