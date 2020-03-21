Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.