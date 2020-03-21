Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Central Garden & Pet worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

