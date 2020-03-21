Centrality Price Reaches $0.0523 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Centrality has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $127,561.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

