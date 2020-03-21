Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $56.55. 5,127,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,093. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

