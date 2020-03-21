Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $2.28 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $798.57 million and approximately $312.54 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00101058 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kyber Network, Coinbase, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

