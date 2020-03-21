ChainX Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 1% against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $220,825.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00012386 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,285,800 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

