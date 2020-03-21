Change Path LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

