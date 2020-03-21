Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,068 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of TransMedics Group worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,358 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $13.74 on Friday. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.