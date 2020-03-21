Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

OPRT stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

