Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

HBT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

