ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $783,146.65

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, BigONE, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $783,146.65 and $103,768.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,317.52 or 1.01368784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, Binance, LBank, OKEx and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

