Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

CVX opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

