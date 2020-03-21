Chimpion Achieves Market Cap of $11.21 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005707 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $284,493.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.02663313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00193507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

