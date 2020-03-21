China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,615.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 320,472 shares of company stock worth $1,366,188.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.