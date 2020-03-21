Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0138

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Chromia has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 269,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,403,675 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

