Chromia Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $819,570.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02678848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00191169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 269,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,403,675 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

