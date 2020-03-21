Chrono.tech (TIME) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,660.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $467,449.04 and approximately $32,660.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00010645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.04361430 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038468 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

