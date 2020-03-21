ChronoCoin (CRN) One Day Volume Tops $226,092.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $226,092.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00073118 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.