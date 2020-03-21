Chronologic Market Cap Hits $125,042.93 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $125,042.93 and $146.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,398 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

