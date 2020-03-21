Cindicator Market Cap Hits $6.67 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $43,152.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Mercatox and GOPAX. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,918,679,339 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, GOPAX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.