Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Reaches $16,276.98

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 76.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Citadel has a market capitalization of $16,276.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.