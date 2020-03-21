Civic Price Tops $0.0190 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex and COSS. Civic has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $5.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, COSS, Huobi, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

